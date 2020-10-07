Steven Farmer Death – Dead :Steven Farmer Obituary :GOP county chair in Arkansas dies from COVID-19.

Steven Farmer has died, according to the following statements posted on twitter on October. 6, 2020.

Cheri Jacobus on Twitter: “GOP county chair in Arkansas dies from COVID-19 – his committee hosted a maskless gathering last month –

GOP county chair in Arkansas dies from COVID-19 – his committee hosted a maskless gathering last month – https://t.co/2LB99dAs0h — Cheri Jacobus (@CheriJacobus) October 6, 2020

“Steven Farmer was admitted to the hospital on Sept. 18, just four days after the GOP event. He was put in the ICU and placed on a ventilator.” https://t.co/7aLlwql43S — (@GirlResisting) October 7, 2020

Tributes

“Steven Farmer’s GOP committee hosted a social gathering with Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) and Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX), who just recovered from COVID-19, in mid-September.” …next up on the docket to test positive might be Tom Cotton. pic.twitter.com/KavDx84wG7 — Jalisa Stewart (@JalisaStwart) October 6, 2020

Steven Farmer’s GOP committee hosted a social gathering with Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) and Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX), who just recovered from COVID-19, in mid-September. The photographed event showed very few masks being worn and no social distancing. https://t.co/mS8UTiflg0 — Steven R. Green (@athens_lawyer) October 6, 2020

Yes, the article itself states that it’s unclear if Steven Farmer attended the Regan Day event. The photos provided do not show Steven Farmer at the event. I’m all for masks and social-distancing but this article is misleading trash. — Paul James (@QuadratrixJ) October 6, 2020

Hey donnie deflect, why haven’t you offered condolences to the family of Steven Farmer? Another one of your supporters to die from Covid. Guess he could have used a few tips from you on how to beat it? https://t.co/R3JIwmtNMy — Pamela (@PamelaT01390586) October 6, 2020

The media. Exploiting another death to further their political agenda. Admit it you don’t give a rats behind about Steven Farmer. You just wish it was the President instead. — Robert P Viator (@pertose) October 6, 2020

What’s the issue with wearing a mask? Steven Farmer, a GOP member just passed after attending a GOP event. Why it become a partisan issue? Everyone be safe a Wear a mask!! — Alfred (@DelcOfor) October 6, 2020