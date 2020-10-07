Steven Farmer Death – Dead :Steven Farmer Obituary :GOP county chair in Arkansas dies from COVID-19.

By | October 7, 2020
0 Comment

Steven Farmer Death – Dead :Steven Farmer Obituary :GOP county chair in Arkansas dies from COVID-19.

Steven Farmer has died, according to the following statements posted on twitter on October. 6, 2020.

Cheri Jacobus on Twitter: “GOP county chair in Arkansas dies from COVID-19 – his committee hosted a maskless gathering last month –

Tributes 

Is “REST IN PEACE” prayer for the dead biblical? Clerics speak ...

Steven Farmer Death – Dead :Steven Farmer Obituary :GOP county chair in Arkansas dies from COVID-19.

Category: Death - Obituary

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.