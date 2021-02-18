Steven Henderson Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Steven Henderson has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 17. 2021
Steven R. Henderson has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 17. 2021.
Tim Thurston is with Steven R. Henderson and Travis Wells. 4h · Rest In Peace Steven Henderson! He was a good man. Funny story… we looked so much alike when we were younger that in junior high mr. Colvin always called me Steve I’m not sure he ever knew the difference. To me it was then and is still a compliment. Travis and Karla we are praying for y’all and the family. 4646 5 Comments Like Share
Source: Facebook
NOTICE.
Tributes
———————— –
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.