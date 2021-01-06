Steven Morrisseau Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Steven Morrisseau has Died .
Steven Morrisseau has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 3. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Steven Morrisseau has died while in the custody of CSC at Saskatchewan Penitentiary. https://t.co/aP4QbKOzhN #abolishprisons
— Nora Loreto (@NoLore) January 6, 2021
Nora Loreto @NoLore Steven Morrisseau has died while in the custody of CSC at Saskatchewan Penitentiary. https://panow.com/2021/01/05/sask-penitentiary-inmate-dies-while-in-custody/… #abolishprisons
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.