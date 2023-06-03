“Steven Pope controversy”: Controversy Surrounds YouTuber My Amazon Guy, AKA Steven Pope, Over Anti-LGBTQ Memo

My Amazon Guy Faces Backlash for Allegedly Sending Anti-LGBTQ Memo to Employees

YouTuber and blogger Steven Pope, who goes by the name My Amazon Guy, is facing criticism after allegedly sending out a memo to his employees stating that they should not make any social media posts about pride month. The memo apparently reads, “I do not support diversity. I support competency. Do NOT make any social posts about pride month. I believe this is degenerate and against everything I believe in.”

Pope is known for running several social accounts under his moniker My Amazon Guy, where he shares videos and posts that help those selling on Amazon boost their sales by giving out tips, tricks, and other advice. He completed his undergraduate degree in Communication in 2008 and has an MBA in Business Administration from Western Governors University.

In 2012, Pope founded his marketing and consulting agency, My Amazon Guy, which is based out of Atlanta, Georgia. The company caters to individuals or brands that sell on Amazon, helping them “grow sales by increasing traffic and improving conversion” through “PPC, SEO, Design, Catalog Merchandising, etc.”

As news of the alleged memo spread, netizens were quick to criticize Pope, calling him bigoted and stating that he single-handedly killed his company. Many argued that it was fine to have different opinions, but enforcing those opinions on employees and calling the queer community “degenerate” was highly inappropriate and toxic.

User Sean Bahr summarized this sentiment in his tweet, “Employees should be allowed to post whatever they feel in their spare time. He can try and make a point about forced diversity hires w/o using words like degenerate and being toxic about it.”

User Terry Alexander @patriots87fan commented, “Now if we can just get a list of 2 or 3 high profile well-known clients to reach out to for comment on why they conduct business with this loser.”

The backlash continued on Twitter, with many calling out My Amazon Guy for his alleged actions. At the time of writing, neither Steven Pope nor anyone from My Amazon Guy has commented on the developing story.

In conclusion, it is important to remember that inclusivity and diversity are essential in today’s world. It is never appropriate to enforce one’s beliefs on others, especially in the workplace. My Amazon Guy’s alleged memo is a clear example of how intolerance can harm a business and its reputation. It’s important for companies to create a safe and inclusive environment for all employees, regardless of their beliefs and backgrounds.

