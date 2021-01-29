Steven SantaCruz Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Steven SantaCruz, guitarist with Pink Grease has Died .

Death Notice for Today January 28. 2020

Steven SantaCruz, guitarist with Pink Grease has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 28. 2020.

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Incredibly sad to hear that Steven SantaCruz, guitarist with Pink Grease, has passed away. They were a superb band, one of my favourites of the 00s. He made their videos, as well. A lovely and talented man. R.I.P.https://t.co/LNwbfM2IxV — Simon Price (@simon_price01) January 29, 2021

