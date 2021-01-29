Steven SantaCruz Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Steven SantaCruz, guitarist with Pink Grease has Died .
Death Notice for Today January 28. 2020
Steven SantaCruz, guitarist with Pink Grease has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 28. 2020.
We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Incredibly sad to hear that Steven SantaCruz, guitarist with Pink Grease, has passed away. They were a superb band, one of my favourites of the 00s. He made their videos, as well. A lovely and talented man. R.I.P.https://t.co/LNwbfM2IxV
— Simon Price (@simon_price01) January 29, 2021
Simon Price @simon_price01 Incredibly sad to hear that Steven SantaCruz, guitarist with Pink Grease, has passed away. They were a superb band, one of my favourites of the 00s. He made their videos, as well. A lovely and talented man. R.I.P.
NOTICE.
You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the the “original tweet” to see the original post on twitter.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.