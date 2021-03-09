Steven Spurrier Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Wine Legend Steven Spurrier has Died.

Death Notice for Today March 9. 2021

Steven Spurrier has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on March 9. 2021.

Tom I’Anson Wines Ltd. 49m · RIP Steven Spurrier. Sad to hear of the passing of Steven Spurrier. He was a legend in the wine world, with a career spanning many decades. His ‘Judgement of Paris’ tasting in 1976 is one of the seminal moments in the history of wine drinking and appreciation. I was lucky enough to meet him few times and attend a private dinner of his, he was a genuinely charming man and fascinating to listen too. https://en.wikipedia.org/…/Steven_Spurrier_(wine_merchant)

Source: (8) Tom I’Anson Wines Ltd. – Posts | Facebook

NOTICE.

You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post on Facebook. TRIBUTES. You can also leave leave a tribute on the comments box. Thanks for visiting. If you are leaving a condolence message on the comment box below , please write something nice and lovely to honor the life and legacy of deceased.

CONDOLENCES.

———————— –

Marta Vine

Really sad to hear about the passing of the legendary Steven Spurrier today. He was an iconic figure in the world of wine who always took time to chat and try my wines. A real gentleman!

Tonight we will watch Bottleshock (not a great film but it depicts why he was such an open minded wine critic who shocked the world of wine in the 70s….and it has Alan Rickman in it) and we will raise a glass to the great man!.

NottsDerby Wine School

So sad RIP Steven Spurrier. Founder of the Judgement of Paris in 1976 The Blind tasting of French vs Californian wines. Where the Californian wines came out on top. I met him once at a WSET talk by all accounts he was a lovely man. I particularly enjoyed reading his column in Decanter magazine.