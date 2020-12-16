Steven Taylor Death -Dead – Obituary : Steven Taylor, the 33yo who was killed last April by San Leandro SLPD.
Steven Taylor has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 15. 2020.
New San Leandro Dist 4 CM Fred Simon, in his remarks, offered his condolences to the family of Steven Taylor, the 33yo who was killed last April by SLPD. Notable since the council took heat for not doing so after it happened. #slmtg
— Steven Tavares (@eastbaycitizen) December 16, 2020
Steven Tavares @eastbaycitizen New San Leandro Dist 4 CM Fred Simon, in his remarks, offered his condolences to the family of Steven Taylor, the 33yo who was killed last April by SLPD. Notable since the council took heat for not doing so after it happened.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.