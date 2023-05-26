Stevenson High School student Lance Bi passes away from suicide

Stevenson High School student dies by suicide

Introduction

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Lance Bi, a student at Stevenson High School. Lance died by suicide on Monday, leaving behind a community of grieving friends and family.

Who was Lance Bi?

Lance was a 17-year-old senior at Stevenson High School. He was known for his kind heart, his love of music, and his passion for technology. Lance was an active member of the school’s robotics team and was planning to pursue a degree in computer science after graduation.

The tragedy of suicide

Suicide is a tragedy that affects not only the individual who takes their own life but also their family and the community around them. According to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the United States. It is important to remember that suicide is preventable, and there are resources available for those who may be struggling with mental health issues.

The impact on the community

Lance’s death has had a profound impact on the Stevenson High School community. The school administration has provided grief counselors for students and staff who may need support during this difficult time. Friends and classmates have organized a candlelight vigil in Lance’s memory, and the community has come together to offer condolences and support to Lance’s family.

What can we do to prevent suicide?

Suicide prevention starts with awareness and education. It is important to recognize the warning signs of suicide, such as changes in behavior or mood, social withdrawal, and talking about death or suicide. If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health issues or suicidal thoughts, there are resources available to help. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24/7 at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

In memory of Lance Bi

Lance will be remembered for his kindness, his intelligence, and his passion for technology. His death is a tragic reminder of the importance of mental health awareness and suicide prevention. Our thoughts and prayers are with Lance’s family and the Stevenson High School community during this difficult time.

