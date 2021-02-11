Stewart Greenleaf Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Senator Stewart Greenleaf has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 11. 2021
Senator Stewart Greenleaf has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 11. 2021.
Humane PA PAC 19h · A true friend to all animals – from pigeons to puppies, Senator Stewart Greenleaf not only had a perfect record on animal bills, he also helped lead bills to take a bite out of puppy mills and to end live pigeon shoots. His graciousness to the advocates who lobbied for animals will never be forgotten. RIP Senator Greenleaf – we will miss you….
