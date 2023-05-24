STF arrests suspect in Makhan Singh Lobana house firing case

Makhan Singh Lobana : STF Haryana Arrests Suspect in Firing at AAP Leader’s House

A “wanted” criminal has been apprehended by the Haryana branch of the Special Task Force (STF) in relation to the shooting at the residence of AAP leader Makhan Singh Lobana last month. An image of the suspect can be viewed at https://englishtribuneimages.blob.core.windows.net/gallary-content/2023/5/2023_5$largeimg_1473347189.jpg.

News Source : The Tribune India

Criminal arrest Firing incident Leader’s residence Law enforcement action Criminal charges