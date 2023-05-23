STF of Punjab Police arrest Lakhbir Singh in drone-based smuggling case with heroin, weapons

Ludhiana bomb blast case suspect : STF arrests Lakhbir Singh for drone-based smuggling of drugs and weapons; also named in Ludhiana bomb blast case

The Punjab Police’s special task force (STF) arrested Lakhbir Singh, also known as Lakha, a suspect in the Ludhiana bomb blast case, with a haul of contraband including a drone, a .32 bore pistol, a .315 bore rifle, a Samsung tablet, and a Hyundai Creta SUV. Lakha, from Chak Mishri Khan village in Amritsar, had connections with Pakistani smugglers and had purchased the drone from Delhi four months ago. The accused was involved in illegal smuggling activities, including drugs and weapons. The STF’s deputy superintendent of police, Vawinder Mahajan, led the operation against drone-based smuggling across the border. Lakha has been booked under the NDPS Act and the Arms Act. The accused was already named in a case registered in May 2022 by the STF, which involved the illegal smuggling of 5.5 kg of heroin and two Pakistani SIM cards. The other nine people involved in the case were also arrested for their involvement in the Ludhiana court complex bomb blast case, wherein one person died and five others were injured in December 2021. The BSF has also shot down another Pakistani drone carrying 2 kg of heroin in the Amritsar sector.

News Source : HT Correspondent

