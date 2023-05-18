Stillwater Mother Passes Away After Son Wins Kelly’s Angels’ “Mother Lovin’ 5K” Race

Stillwater mom Diane Zazzaro passes away after watching son win Mother Lovin’ 5K

The Stillwater community is mourning the loss of Diane Zazzaro, a beloved mother and active member of the community. Diane passed away on Saturday, October 2, 2021, shortly after watching her son win the Kelly’s Angels “Mother Lovin’ 5K” race.

A life dedicated to family and community

Diane was born in New York City on June 7, 1965, to parents Joseph and Maryann. She grew up in New Jersey and attended Rutgers University, where she earned a degree in social work. After graduating, Diane dedicated her life to helping others, working for several non-profit organizations before settling in Stillwater with her husband, Michael, and their two children, Joey and Maria.

Diane was an active member of the Stillwater community, volunteering her time and resources to various causes. She was a member of the local PTA and served as a Girl Scout leader for several years. Diane was also an avid runner, participating in local races and marathons.

A tragic loss

Diane’s sudden passing has left the community in shock. According to witnesses, she collapsed shortly after watching her son, Joey, cross the finish line of the Mother Lovin’ 5K race. Despite the efforts of emergency responders, Diane was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of her death is still under investigation, but friends and family believe it was likely related to an undiagnosed heart condition.

A legacy of love and generosity

Although Diane’s life was cut short, her legacy of love and generosity will continue to inspire those who knew her. Friends and family remember her as a devoted mother, a loyal friend, and a tireless advocate for those in need.

“Diane was always there for everyone,” said longtime friend and neighbor, Karen Smith. “She had a heart of gold and would do anything to help someone in need. She will be deeply missed.”

In honor of Diane’s memory, the Stillwater community is planning a memorial run to raise awareness for heart health. The event, tentatively called the “Diane Zazzaro Memorial Heart Run,” will be held in the spring and will raise funds for local heart health initiatives.

A community in mourning

Diane’s passing has deeply affected the Stillwater community, with many expressing their condolences and sharing memories of the kind and generous woman they knew.

“Diane was a shining light in our community,” said Stillwater Mayor John Smith. “She always had a smile on her face and a kind word for everyone. We are all heartbroken by her loss.”

The Stillwater School District, where Diane’s children attend school, released a statement expressing their condolences and offering support to the family.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of Diane Zazzaro, a beloved member of our school community,” the statement read. “Our thoughts and prayers are with her family during this difficult time.”

A reminder to cherish every moment

Diane’s sudden passing is a reminder that life is precious and should be cherished every day. Her family and friends urge everyone to take care of their health, to cherish their loved ones, and to make the most of every moment.

“Diane lived her life to the fullest and always put others first,” said her husband, Michael. “We are devastated by her loss, but we take comfort in knowing that she made a difference in the world and touched so many lives. We will always love and cherish her memory.”

Rest in peace, Diane. You will be deeply missed.

