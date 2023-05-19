Stillwater Mother Passes Away After Witnessing Son’s Victory in Kelly’s Angels ‘Mother Lovin’ 5K’

Diane Zazzaro Obituary: Stillwater Mom Dies After Watching Son Win Kelly’s Angels ‘Mother Lovin’ 5K’

On May 8th, 2021, the town of Stillwater, New Jersey, lost one of its beloved members, Diane Zazzaro. She was a devoted wife, mother, and friend, who touched the lives of many with her kindness and generosity. Her sudden passing has left a void in the community that will be hard to fill.

Diane was born on November 23rd, 1963, in Paterson, New Jersey, to Anthony and Catherine DiPietro. She grew up in a loving Italian-American family, where family values and traditions were held in high regard. She graduated from Passaic Valley High School in 1981 and went on to attend William Paterson University, where she earned a degree in education.

Diane was a dedicated teacher who spent over 30 years of her career at the Stillwater Township School, where she taught kindergarten and first grade. She was beloved by her students, who fondly remember her as a patient, caring, and supportive teacher who always had a smile on her face. She was passionate about education and believed that every child had the potential to succeed if given the right tools and support.

Outside of work, Diane was an active member of the community and volunteered her time and resources to various causes. She was a member of the Stillwater Township PTA and served as its president for many years. She was also a volunteer for Kelly’s Angels, a local nonprofit organization that supports families affected by pediatric cancer.

On the day of her passing, Diane was doing what she loved most – cheering on her son, Anthony, as he participated in Kelly’s Angels “Mother Lovin’ 5K” race. Anthony had joined the race to honor his mother, who had battled breast cancer for several years. Diane was at the finish line, cheering on her son as he crossed the finish line, and then collapsed due to a heart attack. Despite the best efforts of the medical team, she could not be revived.

Diane’s passing has been a shock to the community, who remember her as a kind, generous, and compassionate person. Her family and friends have been overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and support they have received in the wake of her passing. They have set up a memorial fund in her honor, which will support the causes that were closest to her heart – education, pediatric cancer, and the local community.

In conclusion, Diane Zazzaro was a remarkable woman who touched the lives of many with her kindness, generosity, and compassion. Her legacy will live on through the lives of the many students she taught, the families she touched through her volunteer work, and the community that she loved so dearly. She will be deeply missed but never forgotten. Rest in peace, Diane.

