“Stock market news today”: Before the Market Opens: Key Points to Consider in Today’s Stock Market

Market likely to open marginally lower on Tuesday

The SGX Nifty indicates a negative start for the broader index, with a loss of 5.5 points after opening the session at 18,689. SGX futures touched a high of 18,737 in early trade on May 30.

BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 close higher

The BSE Sensex gained 344 points to close at 62,846 on Monday, while the Nifty 50 closed 99 points higher at 18,598. The Nifty50 traded comfortably higher than its 200-day moving average of 18,143 and is expected to build on the recent momentum.

Pivot charts predict support and resistance levels

As per pivot charts, the Nifty may get support at 18,584, followed by 18,570 and 18,547. If the index advances, 18,630 would be the key resistance level to watch out for followed by 18,644 and 18,667.

Important headlines that could impact Indian and international markets

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in the currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms, which could impact Indian as well as international markets.

US markets look up after tentative debt ceiling deal

Stock futures looked up on Monday night after the Biden administration and Republican lawmakers reached a tentative deal on raising the US debt ceiling. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 72 points, or 0.2 percent, while S&P 500 futures gained 0.3 percent. Nasdaq-100 futures climbed 0.5 percent.

European markets mixed

European stock markets were mixed Monday after U.S. President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy reached a deal to raise the nation’s debt ceiling. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 shed early gains to close down 0.2 percent, while the Stoxx 600 closed 0.1 percent lower. Sectors ended the reduced trading day mostly close to the flatline, with oil and gas stocks among those closing marginally higher, up 0.2 percent, as tech fell 0.7 percent.

Asia-Pacific markets mixed

Asia-Pacific markets are mixed on Tuesday with a vote looming ahead on the tentative US debt ceiling deal reached between President Joe Biden and House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy over the weekend, avoiding a default for the US economy.

India reclaims fifth spot in global stock market tally

Following a broad-based rally in local equities, India has reclaimed its position as the world’s fifth-largest market. This comes after briefly losing the spot to France in January. The positive performance of the Indian stock market contributed to this resurgence in ranking.

IRCTC Q4 Results

IRCTC on May 29 reported 30.4 percent year-on-year (YoY) rise in standalone net profit at Rs 279 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Oil prices rise

Oil prices rose on Monday after U.S. leaders reached a tentative debt ceiling deal, possibly averting a default in the world’s largest economy and oil consumer, although concerns about further interest rate hikes capped gains.

Dollar index trades slightly higher

The Dollar index traded 0.05 percent higher in futures at 104.26, whereas the value of one dollar hovered near Rs 82.62

Gold prices edge lower

Gold prices edged lower on Monday as a tentative deal sealed over the weekend to suspend the U.S. debt ceiling coupled with jitters around higher-for-longer interest rates dampened demand for the non-yielding metal.

Foreign and domestic institutional investors make purchases

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 1758.16 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) purchased shares worth Rs 853.57 crore on May 29, provisional data from the National Stock Exchange showed.

With inputs from Reuters and other agencies.

