“stock market opening bell”: Before the opening bell: 10 things to know about Sensex and Nifty’s potential strong start.

Indian Equity Benchmarks Nifty and Sensex Set to Open Positively

The Indian equity benchmarks Nifty and Sensex are expected to start Friday’s session on a positive note, following the strength observed in most other major markets globally. Investors are hopeful about the progress made on the bill to raise US debt ceiling and optimistic that the Federal Reserve might hold key interest rates in its next meeting.

Market Performance

On June 1, Nifty 50 and Sensex extended losses for a second consecutive day. However, today’s market performance is expected to be different, with a positive opening in sight. This optimism comes as global markets gained momentum, with the US markets closing in the green and Asian markets trading higher.

US Debt Ceiling Bill

Investors are closely watching the progress on the US debt ceiling bill. This bill is crucial to prevent the US from defaulting on its debts. The US government reached its debt limit on March 1, 2021. Since then, the Treasury Department has been using accounting measures to avoid breaching the ceiling. The current suspension of the debt ceiling will expire on July 31, 2021. If the bill is not passed before then, it could have severe repercussions on the global economy.

Optimism About the Fed Meeting

Investors are also optimistic that the Federal Reserve might maintain its key interest rates in its next meeting. The Fed has been following a near-zero interest rate policy to support the US economy during the pandemic. However, the recent rise in inflation has led to discussions about a possible rate hike. But, many investors believe that the Fed will continue with its accommodative monetary policy until the economic recovery is more robust.

Impact on Indian Markets

The positive global sentiment is expected to have a favorable impact on the Indian markets as well. The Nifty and Sensex are likely to open positively, with the IT and banking sectors leading the gains. The IT sector has been performing well due to the increased demand for technology services during the pandemic. The banking sector is also expected to see gains as the Indian economy recovers from the pandemic-induced slowdown.

Conclusion

The Indian equity benchmarks Nifty and Sensex are expected to start Friday's session on a positive note, following the strength observed in most other major markets globally. Investors are hopeful about the progress made on the US debt ceiling bill and optimistic that the Federal Reserve might hold key interest rates in its next meeting. This positive sentiment is expected to have a favorable impact on the Indian markets, with the IT and banking sectors leading the gains.

