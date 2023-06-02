“Stock market trends Friday”: “Friday’s Stock Market: Top 10 Factors to Keep an Eye on According to Jim Cramer”

My Top 10 Things to Watch on Friday, June 21

As we approach the end of the week, there are several key events and trends that investors should keep an eye on. Here are my top 10 things to watch on Friday, June 21:

Jobs Growth and Unemployment Rate: The latest jobs report showed that the US added 339,000 jobs in May, exceeding expectations. However, wage growth decelerated and the unemployment rate rose to 3.7%, which was higher than expected. Market odds still point to a Fed interest rate hike pause at the June meeting. Debt Ceiling Compromise: Both sides of the aisle have agreed on a debt ceiling compromise, which was passed by the Democratic-controlled Senate and the GOP-controlled House. President Joe Biden is expected to sign it and address the nation tonight. Retail Market Trends: In the retail market, Lululemon, Five Below, Nordstrom, Costco, and Amazon are all seeing success. Walmart and Macy’s are also performing well, while Victoria’s Secret, PVH Corp, Kohl’s, and Target are facing challenges. Costco and Amazon: Both Costco and Amazon are performing well due to their anti-shrink policies, bargains, and convenience. Amazon is even reportedly in talks with mobile carriers to offer free mobile to Prime members. Walmart and Macy’s: While Walmart and Macy’s lack excitement, they are seeing some success through partnerships with Nike and the success of Bloomingdales and Blue Mercury. Victoria’s Secret and Other Struggling Retailers: Victoria’s Secret, PVH Corp, Kohl’s, and Target are facing challenges due to their mall-based locations and issues with LGBTQ+ lines. Foot Locker, Dollar General, and Dollar Tree: Foot Locker is seeing a bad end of quarter, while Dollar General is experiencing total chaos and has been removed from Oppenheimer’s top pick list. Dollar Tree is also facing challenges with unexciting products and shrink. Broadcom: While Broadcom is seeing positive trends in AI, the rest of the quarter is slowing down. However, multiple price target boosts are still being predicted. Cybersecurity Stocks: Zscaler, Palo Alto Networks, and Crowdstrike are seeing success in the cybersecurity market, while SentinelOne and Okta are struggling. Oil Prices: While WTI prices are up ahead of the weekend OPEC+ meeting, last week saw the worst performance since November 2021. OPEC+ can’t cut production, so there may be a chance to sell oil.

Overall, these trends and events will likely impact the market and investors should keep a close eye on them. It’s important to stay informed and make informed investment decisions based on the latest news and trends.

News Source : Jim Cramer

Source Link :Jim Cramer’s top 10 things to watch in the stock market Friday/