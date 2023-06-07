“Stock Strength Rating”: Stock of Discover Soars 23% in Just One Month, Strength Rating on the Rise.

Discover Financial Services Sees Relative Strength Rating Rise to 72

In a positive development, Discover Financial Services (DFS) witnessed an increase in its Relative Strength Rating from 63 to 72 on Wednesday. This upgrade comes after the company’s stock closed higher four of the past five trading sessions and trades at a healthy distance above both its 50-day average and its 200-day. The best-performing stocks often have an RS Rating north of 80 in the early stages of their moves, indicating that Discover stock has potential to continue showing renewed price strength and clear that threshold.

Discover is based in Redwoods, Ill., just south of Milwaukee, and is a well-known financial services company providing a range of payment and banking solutions to customers across the United States. The company’s stock has been performing well in recent months, racing 23% higher in just over a month, rising from an intraday low of 91.87 on May 4 to close at 113.10 on Wednesday, up 3.7% for the day and just six points shy of the buy point.

Discover stock is building a consolidation with a 120.01 buy point, and it will be interesting to see if the stock can break out in heavy trading. Despite the dip in earnings by 15% last quarter to $3.58 per share, Discover Financial’s revenue soared by a whopping 49%, to $4.698 billion, indicating strong and rising revenue growth for three consecutive months. The company’s stock earns the No. 7 rank among its peers in the Finance-Card/Payment Processing industry group, with Brazilian financial tech company StoneCo (STNE) and Discover’s archrival Visa (V) among the group’s highest-rated stocks.

When looking for the best stocks to buy and watch, one factor to watch closely is relative price strength. IBD’s proprietary Relative Strength Rating tracks price movement with a 1 (worst) to 99 (best) score, showcasing how a stock’s price movement over the last 52 weeks compares to all the other stocks in the database. The rating is a critical tool for investors to evaluate a stock’s performance relative to its peers and the market, and it helps investors identify the best-performing stocks to invest in.

In conclusion, Discover Financial Services’ recent increase in its Relative Strength Rating from 63 to 72 is a positive development for the company. With its stock performing well in recent months and its revenue continuing to grow strongly, Discover Financial Services could be an excellent investment opportunity for investors looking to invest in the Finance-Card/Payment Processing industry group. Investors should keep a close eye on the company’s stock and look for signs of continued price strength and potential breakouts.

