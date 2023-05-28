“Stock Video Workflow”: Making Money through Selling Stock Footage: Our Workflow Process

Introduction

Stock footage is a valuable asset for filmmakers, videographers and content creators. It provides them with ready-made footage that can be used in their projects without the need to shoot everything themselves. As a stock videographer, you can make money by selling your footage to stock agencies. In this article, we will discuss our stock video process workflow, which will help you create high-quality stock footage that sells.

Pre-production

The first step in creating stock footage is pre-production. This involves planning and preparing for the shoot. You need to identify the subject matter, location, and equipment required. This is also the time to research the market to identify the types of footage that are in demand.

Scripting

Once you have identified the subject matter, you need to develop a scripting plan. This involves writing down the shots you want to capture, the camera angles, and the duration of each shot. It is essential to have a clear vision of what you want to capture before you start shooting.

Storyboarding

After scripting, the next step is storyboarding. This is where you create a visual representation of your script. It helps you to visualize the shots you want to capture and plan the camera movements. Storyboarding also helps you to identify any potential issues that may arise during shooting.

Location Scouting

Location scouting is an essential part of pre-production. It involves visiting the location to identify potential issues such as lighting, background noise, and accessibility. It is also an opportunity to identify the best camera positions and angles.

Equipment Setup

Once you have identified the location, it’s time to set up the equipment. This includes setting up the camera, lighting, and audio equipment. It’s important to ensure that the equipment is set up correctly to avoid any issues during shooting.

Production

The production phase is where you start capturing the footage. This involves following the plan you developed during pre-production. It’s important to keep the camera stable and use smooth movements to ensure that the footage is of high quality.

Post-Production

Post-production is where you edit and enhance the footage you captured during production. This involves choosing the best shots, adding effects, and color grading. It’s important to ensure that the footage is well-edited and looks professional.

Metadata

Metadata is the information that accompanies the footage. This includes the title, description, keywords, and categories. It’s important to ensure that the metadata is accurate and relevant to the footage. This will make it easier for buyers to find your footage when searching for specific content.

Submit to Stock Agencies

Once you have completed all the previous steps, it’s time to submit your footage to stock agencies. You can either submit the footage to multiple agencies or choose to work exclusively with one agency. It’s essential to read the agency’s terms and conditions before submitting your footage.

Conclusion

Creating high-quality stock footage requires proper planning, preparation, and execution. Following our stock video process workflow will help you create professional-looking footage that will sell. Remember to research the market to identify the types of footage that are in demand, and ensure that your metadata is accurate and relevant. With these tips, you can start making money by selling your stock footage to stock agencies.

