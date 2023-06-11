Stockholm shooting claims life of teenager, leaves three others wounded today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

On June 10 in Stockholm, a shooting incident resulted in the death of a 15-year-old boy and injuries to three others. This marked the second shooting in the city within 48 hours. Authorities have arrested two suspects in connection to the incident. The shooting occurred in southern Stockholm during the early evening, and police responded quickly to discover two individuals with gunshot wounds on the ground. Two more victims, including the teenage boy, were found nearby with injuries, but unfortunately, the 15-year-old victim died at a nearby hospital despite medical efforts. The three injured individuals, a 15-year-old boy, a 45-year-old man, and a 65-year-old woman, are currently recovering. Police have launched a murder and attempted murder investigation in response to the incident. This marks the second shooting to occur in Stockholm within two days, following separate shootings on June 9 that resulted in injuries to three individuals in the wider Stockholm area. In recent years, Sweden has struggled to address an increase in shootings and bombings, often linked to gang-related violence associated with the drug trade. According to police data, there were 391 shootings reported in the country in 2022, with 62 resulting in fatalities, an increase from the previous year’s 45 fatal incidents.

Stockholm shooting incident Fatal shooting in Stockholm Teenager killed in Stockholm shooting Gun violence in Sweden Crime rates in Stockholm

News Source : Daryo.uz

Source Link :Teenager killed, three others injured in Stockholm shooting/