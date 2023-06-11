Stockholm shooting leaves 1 dead and 3 injured today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Swedish Police announced through a press release that two arrests were made in relation to the incident, as reported by Xinhua. In less than 24 hours, a total of seven people were either killed or injured in shootings in the Stockholm area, with Saturday’s incident being the latest. According to the Swedish Police’s statistics, there were 144 shootings around the country during the first five months of the year, resulting in 18 fatalities and 41 injuries. Of the fatalities, ten were recorded in the Stockholm region. Last year, Sweden recorded 62 fatalities due to shootings, making it the worst year since 2016. Gang-related activities were the primary cause of these shootings as reported by the Swedish Police.

News Source : Mehr News Agency

Source Link :1 dead, 3 injured in shooting in Stockholm/