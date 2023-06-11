Stockholm Shooting Leaves One Dead and Three Injured, Reports AFP – Financial Market Update today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

According to a tweet from AFP news agency, a shooting in Stockholm on Saturday resulted in the death of a 15-year-old boy and injuries to three others. Police have not determined the motive behind the incident. This report was filed by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru and edited by Jason Neely.

Stockholm shooting Fatal shooting in Stockholm Gun violence in Sweden Crime news in Sweden Impact of violence on Stockholm stock market

News Source : MarketScreener

Source Link :One killed, three injured in Stockholm shooting – AFP – Stock market news/