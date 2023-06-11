Stockholm shooting leaves one dead and three injured, reports AFP. today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A shooting in Stockholm resulted in the death of a 15-year-old boy and injuries to three others, according to a tweet by AFP news agency. The police have not determined the motive behind the shooting. Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru reported this news, which was edited by Jason Neely.

Stockholm shooting Gun violence in Sweden Fatal shooting in Stockholm Mass shooting in Sweden Crime rates in Stockholm

News Source : The Star Online

Source Link :One killed, three injured in Stockholm shooting – AFP/