Stockholm shooting leaves one dead and three injured, reports AFP. today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.
A shooting in Stockholm resulted in the death of a 15-year-old boy and injuries to three others, according to a tweet by AFP news agency. The police have not determined the motive behind the shooting. Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru reported this news, which was edited by Jason Neely.
- Stockholm shooting
- Gun violence in Sweden
- Fatal shooting in Stockholm
- Mass shooting in Sweden
- Crime rates in Stockholm
News Source : The Star Online
Source Link :One killed, three injured in Stockholm shooting – AFP/