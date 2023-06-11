Stockholm shooting leaves one dead and three injured today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Swedish Police have reported that one person was killed and three were wounded in a shooting near Farsta Centrum in southern Stockholm. Two people were arrested in connection with the incident. Xinhua news agency has reported that this shooting brings the total number of killed and injured in Stockholm shootings to seven in under 24 hours. According to statistics from the Swedish Police, 18 people were killed and 41 were injured in 144 shootings across the country during the first five months of the year, with ten of the fatalities occurring in the Stockholm region. Last year, 62 people were killed in shootings in Sweden, making it the worst year on record since 2016. The vast majority of these shootings are believed to be gang-related, according to the Swedish Police. This information was reported by The Munsif Daily on June 11, 2023 at 9:09 PM MSK. Please note that any reproduction, sale, or redistribution of the contents of this website without prior permission from banglanews24.com is strictly prohibited and may result in legal action.

News Source : banglanews24.com

Source Link :1 dead, 3 injured in shooting in Stockholm/