Stockholm shooting leaves one dead and three injured today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

According to a tweet by AFP news agency, a shooting in Stockholm on Saturday resulted in the death of a 15-year-old boy and injuries to three others. The police have yet to determine the motive behind the incident. This report was filed by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru, with editing by Jason Neely.

Stockholm shooting Gun violence in Sweden Fatal shooting in Stockholm Crime news in Sweden Police investigation in Stockholm shooting

News Source : Reuters

Source Link :One killed, three injured in Stockholm shooting/