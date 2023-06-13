Stockholm shooting leaves one teenager dead and three injured today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Gun violence continues to plague Stockholm as a 15-year-old boy lost his life and three others were wounded near the Farsta Centrum shopping mall in Southern Stockholm. The incident prompted a heavy police presence in the area, and two men were arrested following a car chase south of the city. The motive behind the shooting is still being investigated as gun-related fatalities in Sweden have increased significantly since 2000, transforming it from having one of the lowest rates of gun violence in Europe to having one of the highest. The rise in violent attacks has been attributed to the growing influence of gangs, which authorities are struggling to contain. Keep updated with SMNI NEWS on Twitter.

Stockholm shooting Teenage violence Gun violence in Sweden Crime rates in Stockholm Public safety in Sweden

News Source : SMNI NEWS CHANNEL

Source Link :Teenager killed, 3 injured in Stockholm shooting/