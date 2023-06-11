Stockholm shooting results in death of teenager, injuries of 3 others; 2 suspects in custody; marks second incident within 48 hours today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

According to police, a shooting in southern Stockholm on Saturday resulted in the death of a 15-year-old boy and three others being wounded. Two suspects were arrested after a car chase. Upon receiving information about the shooting, police rushed to the scene and found two people lying on the ground. The other two individuals, including the deceased teenager, were found nearby with injuries. The three injured individuals, including a 15-year-old boy, a 45-year-old man, and a 65-year-old woman, are currently recovering. Police have initiated a murder and attempted murder investigation. This marks the second shooting in the Stockholm area in the past two days. Sweden has been facing an increasing number of shootings and bombings in recent years, mainly due to gangs settling scores related to the narcotics trade. In 2022, there were 391 shootings in the country, with 62 of them being fatal.

Stockholm shooting Teenage violence Crime in Sweden Gun control Youth safety

News Source : India Today World Desk

Source Link :Teenager killed, 3 others injured in Stockholm shooting, second incident in two days, 2 suspects held/