“Stockton shooting”: Stockton Shooting Claims Life of 40-Year-Old Man in Early Hours of the Morning

A man was shot dead in Stockton in the early hours of Saturday morning, according to the city’s police department. Officers found the 40-year-old victim with a single gunshot wound at the intersection of South Aurora Street and East Scotts Avenue. No suspect or suspects have been identified.
News Source : Richard Ramos
