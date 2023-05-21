“Stockton shooting”: Stockton Shooting Claims Life of 40-Year-Old Man in Early Hours of the Morning

“Stockton shooting”: Stockton Shooting Claims Life of 40-Year-Old Man in Early Hours of the Morning

Posted on May 21, 2023

A man was shot dead in Stockton in the early hours of Saturday morning, according to the city’s police department. Officers found the 40-year-old victim with a single gunshot wound at the intersection of South Aurora Street and East Scotts Avenue. No suspect or suspects have been identified.

News Source : Richard Ramos

