“Stockton shooting”: Stockton shooting claims life of 40-year-old man on Saturday

“Stockton shooting”: Stockton shooting claims life of 40-year-old man on Saturday

Posted on May 21, 2023

A 40-year-old man was shot dead in Stockton, California, on Saturday. Police received a call just before 4:30 pm regarding a person shot near the intersection of South Aurora Street and East Scotts Avenue. The man was found with a single gunshot wound and was declared dead at the scene. No information on a suspect or suspects has been released.

News Source : Richard Ramos

1. Stockton shooting
2. Homicide investigation
3. Victim identification
4. Gun violence in Stockton
5. Crime news update

Post Views: 18

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *