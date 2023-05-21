“Stockton shooting”: Stockton shooting claims life of 40-year-old man on Saturday

A 40-year-old man was shot dead in Stockton, California, on Saturday. Police received a call just before 4:30 pm regarding a person shot near the intersection of South Aurora Street and East Scotts Avenue. The man was found with a single gunshot wound and was declared dead at the scene. No information on a suspect or suspects has been released.

Read Full story : Man, 40, killed in Saturday shooting in Stockton /

News Source : Richard Ramos

1. Stockton shooting

2. Homicide investigation

3. Victim identification

4. Gun violence in Stockton

5. Crime news update