Stokes Twins Biography.: The Life and Times of Alex Stokes (Stokes Twins): A Bio of his Girlfriend, Age, Net Worth, Hobbies, Family, and Fascinating Facts.

Alex Stokes Lifestyle (Stokes Twins) Biography

Alex Stokes is a popular social media personality and content creator who is best known for his work with his twin brother, Alan Stokes. The duo rose to fame on Vine, and have since become well-known on platforms such as YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok.

Early Life and Career

Alex Stokes was born on November 23, 1996, in Woodland Hills, California. He grew up with his twin brother Alan and their younger sister in the San Fernando Valley. Alex attended Oak Park High School, where he played football and was a member of the track team.

Alex and his brother Alan began creating content on Vine in 2014. Their videos quickly gained popularity, and they amassed a large following on the platform. After Vine shut down in 2017, the brothers transitioned to other social media platforms, including YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok.

Girlfriend

Alex Stokes is currently in a relationship with fellow social media personality, Emilee Hembrow. Emilee is a fitness influencer and the sister of Tammy Hembrow, another popular social media personality.

Alex and Emilee often share photos and videos of each other on their respective social media accounts. They also frequently collaborate on content together.

Age

Alex Stokes was born on November 23, 1996, which makes him 24 years old as of 2021.

Net Worth

Alex Stokes and his brother Alan have a combined net worth of $3 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The majority of their income comes from brand sponsorships, merchandise sales, and advertising revenue from their social media accounts.

Hobbies

In his free time, Alex Stokes enjoys playing sports, particularly football and basketball. He also enjoys traveling and spending time with his family and friends.

Family

Alex Stokes grew up with his twin brother Alan and their younger sister, Aria. Their parents are of mixed ethnicity, with their mother being of Chinese and Filipino descent and their father being of German and Irish descent.

Facts

Alex Stokes has over 6 million followers on Instagram and over 25 million followers on TikTok.

He and his brother Alan have a YouTube channel with over 6 million subscribers.

The brothers have collaborated with several well-known brands, including Coca-Cola, Samsung, and TikTok.

They were nominated for a Streamy Award in the category of Best Comedy Series in 2019.

Alex and Alan have a merchandise line called “Stokes Twins Collection,” which includes clothing, phone cases, and other accessories.

The brothers are also known for their philanthropic work, including raising funds for organizations such as St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

