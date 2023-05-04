“stolen car crash” : Stolen Car Crashes Near Percy Priest Lake, Resulting in One Fatality

Stolen Car with Five People Crashes Near Percy Priest Lake

On Wednesday night, a stolen car with five people inside crashed near Percy Priest Lake, resulting in one fatality and one serious injury. The incident occurred when the car was speeding around a corner and flipped on Anderson Road, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department officers.

Details of the Incident

The police department stated that the car was reported stolen earlier that evening. The vehicle was being driven at a high rate of speed when it lost control and flipped over. The accident resulted in the death of a 25-year-old male passenger who was inside the car. Another person who was in the car sustained serious injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital for immediate medical attention. It is unclear whether the other passengers sustained any injuries.

Police Investigation

After the crash, one person reportedly fled the scene, and the police are currently investigating to determine if that individual was the driver of the stolen car. The authorities have not yet identified any suspects or made any arrests related to the incident.

Impact of the Incident

The stolen car incident has raised concerns about public safety and the need for stricter regulations to prevent such incidents from happening. The incident has resulted in the loss of life, injury, and the possibility of legal consequences for those involved. It is a reminder of the dangers of reckless driving and the importance of following traffic rules and regulations.

Conclusion

The tragic incident of a stolen car crashing near Percy Priest Lake late Wednesday night has resulted in one fatality and one serious injury. The police are working to determine the cause of the crash and identify the driver responsible for the incident. The incident is a reminder of the importance of following traffic rules and regulations and the need for stricter regulations to prevent such incidents from happening in the future.

News Source : https://www.wsmv.com

Source Link :One dead after stolen car crashes near Percy Priest Lake/