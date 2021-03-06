Stone Foltz Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : BGSU sophomore Stone Foltz has Died.

Death Notice for Today March 6. 2021

BGSU sophomore Stone Foltz has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on March 6. 2021.

10TV – WBNS 1h · According to an attorney speaking on behalf of the family of BGSU sophomore Stone Foltz, the student is being kept alive while they work with doctors to donate his organs. The family says he remains in critical condition.

Jill Johnson

My heart is broken for Stones family and all of you, his friends and classmates. Absolute tragedy

Carissa Nickell

I’m sure it will come out officially eventually, but what this article doesn’t mention is that the young man who was victimized by the hazing is now dead because of it.

RIP Stone.

This shouldn’t have happened. Please pray for the Foltz family. He was a classmate of mine at BVMS/HS. Sad and disgusting that hazing is still an issue…LLS.

Jo Marshall

When will this end?!

How terrible and for what?

Love n prayers to the family.

Sandra Hiatte

Prayers for comfort and peace for family and friends. May the people who caused this be arrested and punished for this horror- don’t know how they can live with themselves.

Cami Bowman

This is so heartbreaking and I wonder what it is going to take before kids learn

Darla Jo Jones

Absolutely heartbreaking 💔 We will always remember Travel baseball with him!

Peggy Bragg

So very tragic and unnecessary. Shut down all fraternity/sorority access. Kids can’t make good decisions under pressure.

Wendy Dowdy

I’m so glad my son thought these frat clubs were crap. It was my worst fear of him going to college.

Debbie Salerno

This is so sad… such a nice young man. Hazing should be outlawed

Joyce Ridd

So sad that young college students thinks these jokes are funny knowing it could cost a young persons life. So 😥sad.

Stacy Spaulding

Good!! Close them all down. It’s just bullying on a higher level.

Allison Dahnke McMenamin

Our son went to BG and loved it! He graduated from there. Never had any problems. I am so sorry for this family. Prayers for peace and comfort.

Stacy Spaulding

They must be a big money maker for the Universities. Otherwise there would be no problem shutting them down. Universities are a business and all they care about is money. They could care less about the students.

Donna Kuzila

Second death I have read about this week. Heartbreaking !

Terri Eichhorn

This so heartbreaking, my prayers go out to the family and loved ones.

Janet Elizabeth

Greek life today is T R A S H. This is what it has been reduced to. Their time has come and gone. Just get rid of all of the fraternities and sororities.

Sarah Davis

And now I’m glad my son wasn’t interested in fraternities Such a sad situation.

Sarah Bradley

I’ve never understood the value of hazing. It’s counterintuitive to wanting to be part of a group. After all that, I don’t want to be bothered anymore. Makes no sense.