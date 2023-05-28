“Stoney Creek murders SIU investigation” today : Stoney Creek: Two People Killed, SIU Called in for Investigation

Stoney Creek double homicide prompts SIU investigation today 2023.

Ontario’s Special Investigation Unit (SIU) has been called in following an incident involving a man believed to be responsible for a double homicide in Stoney Creek. The situation, which Hamilton Police Service (HPS) indicated stemmed from a “landlord-tenant dispute,” has been contained, and there is no ongoing risk to public safety. The SIU, which investigates cases of police conduct that led to death, serious injury, discharge of a firearm at a person, or allegations of sexual assault, has invoked its mandate.

News Source : CP24

