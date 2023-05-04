“Stop WOKE Act” : The Stop WOKE Act in Florida Gets Doubled Down, and the New Bill is Equally Unconstitutional.

Florida Legislature’s New Bill Continues to Threaten Free Expression and Academic Freedom

The Florida House of Representatives recently voted to send Senate Bill 266, which doubles down on the Stop WOKE Act, to Governor Ron DeSantis’ desk for approval. The legislation unconstitutionally bans ideas that a majority of Florida lawmakers disfavor from college classrooms. However, despite the fact that FIRE, the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, and the American Civil Liberties Union secured a preliminary injunction from a federal court last November blocking Florida’s public universities from enforcing the law, the legislature still voted in favor of the bill.

FIRE opposed SB 266 on many grounds because it is riddled with constitutional defects. The legislation intrudes on what can be taught in college classrooms by instructing the Board of Governors to review classes for violations of the Stop WOKE Act. It also prevents institutions from spending any resources to “promote, support, or maintain any programs or campus activities” that may be in violation of the Stop WOKE Act, or that “advocate for diversity, equity, and inclusion, or promote or engage in political or social activism, as defined by rules of the State Board of Education and regulations of the Board of Governors.”

The bill’s hostility towards free expression and academic freedom is also a problem. It discriminates against disfavored views when it comes to expending any resources. The institutions are free to provide funds to those who wish to hold programming or attend conferences where someone speaks in lockstep with the majority of Florida lawmakers’ preferred positions. However, if a student group wanted to hold an event supportive of “diversity, equity, and inclusion”, this law would prevent them from receiving any funds beyond those they receive from student activity fees. That’s textbook viewpoint discrimination.

The First Amendment and academic freedom protect the right of faculty members to discuss pedagogically relevant material and viewpoints in their courses. No ideas are so repugnant that the government may ban students or professors from discussing them as they see fit in college classrooms. The Supreme Court has made clear that the First Amendment bars legislation that imposes a “pall of orthodoxy” over higher education. That principle spans six decades of Supreme Court precedent protecting academic freedom and free expression in higher education.

Bans on ideas in the collegiate setting are unconstitutional, illiberal, and shortsighted. Prohibiting ideas in the name of freedom is not freedom at all. It is censorship. Freedom of expression is important precisely because some ideas and viewpoints will not be held by the majority of all people. Our public colleges and universities are meant to be exactly the places where faculty and students can propose, advance, and dissect ideas — however popular or unpopular they may be. A legislature voting to take certain ideas off the table entirely is precisely the “pall of orthodoxy” the Supreme Court denounced.

Like the Stop WOKE Act, SB 266 cannot be squared with the First Amendment, or even Florida’s campus free speech law, which FIRE helped enact in 2018. The campus free speech law prohibits institutions from shielding students from “ideas and opinions that they may find uncomfortable, unwelcome, disagreeable, or offensive”. However, the Florida legislature has now sent a bill to the governor’s desk that contradicts the law.

In conclusion, the Florida Legislature’s new bill continues to threaten free expression and academic freedom. It is unconstitutional and discriminates against disfavored views. Bans on ideas in the collegiate setting are shortsighted, illiberal, and censorship. Freedom of expression is important, and our public colleges and universities must be safe spaces for faculty and students to propose, advance, and dissect ideas, however popular or unpopular they may be. The Florida governor must reject this bill to protect the First Amendment and academic freedom.

News Source : The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression

Source Link :Florida just doubled down on the Stop WOKE Act, and the new bill is just as unconstitutional/