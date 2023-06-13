“Store clerk and teen killed in Visalia robbery, Krish Singh identified as victim”

Krish Singh (victim) : “Store clerk, teen killed in Visalia robbery: Krish Singh identified as victim”

Footage has been released from the Visalia store where two people were killed over the weekend. The video shows an armed 16-year-old pointing a gun at two store clerks, prompting one of the clerks, 20-year-old Krish Singh, to take out his own gun and shoot the robber. The robber fled to the parking lot and collapsed after being shot. Customers who knew Singh visited the EZ Mart Liquor Store to pay their respects, and his father, Pat Singh, expressed his grief over losing his only son. Krish and the robber both died in the shooting. The store will remain closed until further notice, and the suspect has not been officially identified.

