“store clerk murder” Today : Suffolk Police Department Reports Fatal Shooting of 7-Eleven Store Clerk, Aged 20

Suffolk police are investigating a shooting incident that claimed the life of a 20-year-old clerk at a 7-Eleven store in the city. The shooting took place at around 12:30 a.m. on Friday, May 27, 2023, at the 7-Eleven store located in the 800 block of Carolina Road, close to Tyson Court and Horton Drive. Two unknown individuals entered the store wielding handguns and opened fire on Ketron Exavier Smith, the store clerk. Smith suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The police are yet to establish the motive behind the shooting, which they say does not appear to have been a robbery attempt. No money or merchandise was taken from the store, and the suspects fled the scene immediately after the shooting. Authorities are appealing to members of the public to come forward with any information that may help in the investigation.

The tragic incident has sent shockwaves across the Suffolk community, with many expressing their grief and condolences to the family of the deceased. The store where the shooting took place remains closed as the police continue with their investigations. While such incidents are rare in Suffolk, the shooting has reignited the debate on gun control in the country, with many calling for stricter laws to prevent such occurrences.

The incident also highlights the risks that frontline workers, such as store clerks, face in their line of duty. Convenience store clerks are particularly vulnerable to violent crime, with many having been attacked or killed in the past in similar incidents. In response, some convenience store chains have implemented measures to enhance the safety of their workers, such as the installation of bulletproof barriers and the provision of self-defense training.

The shooting at the 7-Eleven store is a tragic reminder of the need for increased vigilance and safety measures in our communities. The police have urged anyone with information that may help in the investigation to come forward and assist in bringing the perpetrators to justice. Meanwhile, the Suffolk community continues to mourn the loss of a young life and to reflect on the need to address the underlying factors that contribute to such incidents. As we move forward, it is essential to remember that the safety and security of our communities are everyone’s responsibility, and we must all play our part in ensuring that our neighborhoods remain safe and secure for all.

News Source : Richelle Hammiel

Source Link :Suffolk PD: 20-year-old 7-Eleven store clerk shot and killed/