“store employee killed” Today : Lewis County shooting: Store employee killed, authorities search for two suspects.

The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for two individuals who shot and killed an employee at a store in Toledo, Washington. The incident occurred on Wednesday just before 9 p.m. at a business located in the 100 block of Mulford Road. The name of the business has not been disclosed by the sheriff’s office.

Suspects on the run

According to the sheriff’s office, a 911 caller reported seeing two masked individuals running from the store. Upon arriving at the scene, deputies found the employee dead from a gunshot wound. The suspects appear to have confronted the victim and a struggle ensued over a firearm held by one of the suspects. The victim was then shot. The suspects fled the scene in a white Dodge Dakota or a similar model truck.

Investigation ongoing

The investigation is ongoing, and no further details have been released at this time. The sheriff’s office is urging anyone with information about the incident to contact them or Lewis County Communications.

Contact information

Any individual with information about the incident is asked to contact the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office at 360-748-9286 or Lewis County Communications at 360-740-1105.

