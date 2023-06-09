Storm-Related Illness Identified as Cause of Death

CAUSE OF DEATH: STORM SICKNESS

The individual’s cause of death was determined to be storm sickness, which is a condition that can occur when a person is exposed to severe weather conditions for an extended period of time. Symptoms of storm sickness can include fatigue, dehydration, and hypothermia, among others. It is important to take proper precautions when venturing out into extreme weather conditions to avoid the risk of developing this potentially fatal condition.

Hypothermia Electrocution Carbon monoxide poisoning Drowning Trauma from falling objects or debris