Stourbridge shooting results in life imprisonment for perpetrator | News today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

In February of last year, a man named John Jones was shot dead in his own home by Ravi Talware and his gang of masked men. Talware demanded that no one come down the stairs and threatened to kill anyone who called the police. Jones’ brother attempted to flee but was stabbed multiple times. The gang escaped in a car that was later found burned less than two miles away. It was discovered that Jones owed Talware around £180. Talware was found guilty of murder, possession of a shotgun, possession of bladed articles, and perverting the course of justice. He was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum of 34 years. Kevin Waldron and Scott Garrington were also convicted and sentenced to life in prison. Three youths were convicted of manslaughter, wounding, possession of an imitation firearm, and possession of bladed articles. They were sentenced to eight years and six months in prison. Detective Inspector Laura Harrison praised the detective work that led to justice for Jones’ family.

Stourbridge shooting Life sentence for murder Home invasion Gun violence Justice served

News Source : Free Radio (Birmingham)

Source Link :Man jailed for life after shooting man dead at home in Stourbridge | News/