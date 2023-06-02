“STPs in Behrampur and Dhanwapur”: Review of STPs in Behrampur and Dhanwapur by CEO of GMDA

GMDA CEO PC Meena visits STPs in Behrampur and Dhanwapur

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) Chief Executive Officer PC Meena and a team of officials visited the Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) located in Behrampur and Dhanwapur on Thursday. The main objective of the visit was to collect in-depth information about the STP operation process and to issue some guidelines for the better functioning of the plants.

Importance of STPs

Sewage treatment plants play a crucial role in maintaining the cleanliness and hygiene of the environment. The untreated sewage can cause serious harm to the environment and human health. The STPs are designed to treat the sewage and make it fit for reuse or discharge into the environment. The treated sewage can be used for irrigation, industrial purposes, or even as a source of drinking water.

GMDA’s initiative

The GMDA has taken the responsibility of maintaining and operating the STPs in Gurugram. The GMDA has also set up a Sewage Treatment Plant Monitoring Cell (STPMC) to monitor the functioning of the STPs and to ensure that they are working efficiently.

Visit to the STPs

During the visit to the STPs in Behrampur and Dhanwapur, the CEO PC Meena and his team observed the functioning of the plants and interacted with the officials to understand the process of STP operation in detail. They also inspected the machinery used in the STP and checked for any malfunctioning.

Guidelines issued by CEO PC Meena

After the inspection, CEO PC Meena issued some guidelines for the better functioning of the STPs. The guidelines were aimed at improving the efficiency of the STPs and ensuring that they operate smoothly.

Some of the guidelines issued by CEO PC Meena are:

Regular maintenance of machinery: The machinery used in the STP should be maintained regularly to ensure that it functions efficiently. Any malfunctioning should be reported immediately, and necessary repairs should be carried out. Proper monitoring of the STP: The STPMC should monitor the functioning of the STP regularly to ensure that it is working efficiently. Any deviation from the standard operating procedure should be reported immediately, and necessary corrective actions should be taken. Proper disposal of sludge: The sludge generated during the sewage treatment process should be disposed of properly. The sludge should be treated and then disposed of in a manner that does not harm the environment. Regular testing of treated sewage: The treated sewage should be tested regularly to ensure that it meets the required standards. The testing should be done by a certified laboratory. Training of STP personnel: The personnel working in the STP should be trained regularly to ensure that they are aware of the latest technology and the standard operating procedures.

Conclusion

The visit of CEO PC Meena and his team to the STPs in Behrampur and Dhanwapur was a significant step towards ensuring the efficient functioning of the STPs. The guidelines issued by CEO PC Meena will help in improving the efficiency of the STPs and maintaining the cleanliness of the environment. The GMDA’s initiative to monitor the functioning of the STPs and to issue guidelines for their better functioning is commendable and should be continued in the future.

News Source : The Tribune India

Source Link :GMDA CEO reviews STPs in Behrampur, Dhanwapur/