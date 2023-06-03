Straight Talk Dolly Parton – Straight Talk Movie : Straight Talk: The Story Behind Dolly Parton’s Classic Rom-Com

The Origins of Dolly Parton’s Iconic Romantic Comedy: A Behind-the-Scenes Look

Introduction

Straight Talk is a 1992 romantic comedy film starring Dolly Parton. It was directed by Barnet Kellman and written by Craig Bolotin. The film follows the story of Shirlee Kenyon, a country girl who moves to Chicago to pursue her dream of becoming a radio talk show host. The film was a moderate success at the box office but received mixed reviews from critics. In this article, we will take a closer look at the film, including its plot, characters, and themes.

Plot

The film opens with Shirlee Kenyon, a small-town girl from Arkansas, working as a beautician. She dreams of becoming a radio talk show host and one day decides to pursue her dream by moving to Chicago. She lands a job at a radio station but is initially hired as a receptionist.

One day, while at work, Shirlee overhears a conversation between the station’s program director, Jack Russell, and a caller on the air. The caller is complaining about Dr. Shirley, a popular radio talk show host who has been giving bad advice. Shirlee decides to call in and offer her own advice, which impresses Jack.

Jack decides to give Shirlee her own radio show, but there’s a catch. He wants her to pretend to be a licensed psychologist named Dr. Shirley. Shirlee reluctantly agrees, and her show, “Straight Talk,” becomes an instant hit.

As Shirlee becomes more successful, she also becomes more popular with the station’s staff, including Jack. The two begin to develop feelings for each other, but Shirlee is hesitant to get involved with her boss.

Things come to a head when Shirlee’s secret is revealed on the air, and she is fired from the station. However, her popularity has grown so much that she is quickly offered a new job at a rival station. She decides to take the job but not before confessing her feelings to Jack.

Characters

Dolly Parton plays Shirlee Kenyon, the film’s protagonist. Shirlee is a small-town girl from Arkansas who dreams of becoming a radio talk show host. Parton brings her signature charm and wit to the role, making Shirlee a likable and relatable character.

James Woods plays Jack Russell, the program director at the radio station where Shirlee works. Woods brings a level of gravitas to the role, making Jack a believable and sympathetic character.

Other notable cast members include Griffin Dunne as Shirlee’s roommate, Sally Jessy Raphael as herself, and Michael Madsen as Shirlee’s ex-husband.

Themes

The film explores several themes, including the pursuit of one’s dreams, the importance of honesty, and the nature of love.

Shirlee’s journey to becoming a radio talk show host is a classic example of the pursuit of one’s dreams. Despite the odds against her, Shirlee never gives up on her dream and eventually achieves it.

Honesty is also a significant theme in the film. Shirlee’s decision to pretend to be a licensed psychologist has consequences, and her secret eventually comes out. The film shows that honesty is always the best policy, even if it means facing the consequences of one’s actions.

Finally, the film explores the nature of love. Shirlee and Jack’s relationship is complicated by their professional roles, but they eventually overcome these obstacles and confess their feelings for each other.

Conclusion

Straight Talk is a fun and charming romantic comedy that showcases Dolly Parton’s comedic and musical talents. The film’s themes of pursuing one’s dreams, honesty, and love resonate with audiences to this day. While it may not have been a critical success, Straight Talk remains a beloved film among Parton’s fans and rom-com enthusiasts alike.

