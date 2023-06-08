Stranded whale dies after rescue attempt in Marco Island, Florida

Posted on June 8, 2023

Rescue efforts to save a stranded whale near Rose Marina on Marco Island were unsuccessful, resulting in the animal’s death on Wednesday. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) responded to reports of a distressed whale in Factory Bay at approximately 11:30 a.m. Although a rescue attempt was made, the whale did not survive. Biologists will return to the scene to retrieve the animal’s body for a necropsy that may determine the cause of death. The whale, which could be either a dwarf sperm whale or a pygmy sperm whale, is difficult to distinguish between in the wild due to their similar appearances and geographical ranges. If anyone encounters a marine mammal in distress, they should immediately notify FWC, allowing trained professionals to assess the situation and provide the necessary medical attention.

News Source : ABC7 Southwest Florida

