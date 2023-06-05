“Strang Creek’s Mystic Passes Away on May 26, 2023”

Join us on May 26, 2023 for a thrilling night of music and mystery as Mystic Dead takes the stage at StrangCreek. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to experience their unique blend of haunting melodies and captivating lyrics.
Get ready to be transported to another realm as Mystic Dead’s spellbinding performance takes you on a journey through the unknown. With their mesmerizing stage presence and electrifying sound, this is a show you won’t want to miss.
So mark your calendars and get your tickets now for Mystic Dead at StrangCreek on May 26, 2023. It’s sure to be a night you’ll never forget.
- StrangCreek Music Festival
- Mystic Dead performance
- 2023 music festivals
- Grateful Dead cover band
- Live music events