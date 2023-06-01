“strategic disinvestment definition”: New Definition of Strategic Disinvestment under Income Tax Act of 1961 by Government

The Definition of Strategic Disinvestment under Income Tax Act Revised by Finance Ministry

The Finance Ministry has made an important move by revising the definition of strategic disinvestment under the Income Tax Act 1961, 11UAC, for clause 4. This notification has clarified the meaning of strategic disinvestment for public sector companies and the Central Government or any State Government. The new definition is set to come into effect on April 1, 2023, and will be applicable for the assessment year 2023-2024 and subsequent years.

The revised definition states that strategic disinvestment is any movable property, such as equity shares, of a public sector company or a company that is received by a person from a public sector company or the Central Government or any State Government under strategic disinvestment. This definition provides more clarity and specificity than the earlier one, which only mentioned the public sector company.

The circular further clarifies that for the purposes of this clause, strategic disinvestment shall have the same meaning as assigned to it in clause (iii) of Explanation to clause (d) of sub-section (1) of Section 72A.

But what exactly is strategic disinvestment? According to the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management, strategic disinvestment of central public sector enterprises (CPSE) lies at the heart of the disinvestment policy. It involves the sale of a substantial portion of the government shareholding in a central public sector enterprise, up to 50 percent or such higher percentage as the competent authority may determine, along with the transfer of management control.

In simpler terms, strategic disinvestment is the sale of more than 50 percent of the government shares in a public enterprise. The government uses the proceeds of disinvestment to finance various social sector and developmental programs and to inject private capital, technology, and best management practices into Central Government Public Sector Enterprises.

The Strategic Disinvestment Policy of 2015-20 rests on key pillars: minority stake stale by Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) approved modes, strategic disinvestment, and transfer of management control. The policy aims to provide a clear roadmap for disinvestment in all non-strategic and strategic sectors.

The Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, announced during the presentation of the Union Budget FY 2021-22 in Parliament that the government has approved a policy of strategic disinvestment of public sector enterprises. This move will provide a clear direction for disinvestment in non-strategic and strategic sectors.

In conclusion, the revised definition of strategic disinvestment under the Income Tax Act is a significant move by the Finance Ministry. This definition provides more clarity and specificity, which will enable the government to proceed with disinvestment in a more streamlined and efficient manner. Strategic disinvestment is an important policy that helps the government to finance various developmental programs and inject private capital and technology into Central Government Public Sector Enterprises.

Strategic Disinvestment Income Tax Act of 1961 Government Revisions Disinvestment Policies Tax Planning Strategies

News Source : Sirali Gupta

Source Link :Government revises definition of strategic disinvestment under Income Tax Act of 1961/