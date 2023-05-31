Strathcona High School Student Owen Lapierre Passes Away in Edmonton

Owen Lapierre, a Strathcona High School student, passed away

Who was Owen Lapierre?

Owen Lapierre was a student at Strathcona High School in Edmonton. He was a well-loved member of the school community and had many friends. Owen was known for his kind heart, infectious smile, and love for sports. He was an avid hockey player and played on his school’s team.

What happened?

Owen Lapierre passed away on Monday, October 4th, 2021. The cause of his death has not been disclosed by his family or the school. The news of his passing has left the entire Strathcona High School community in shock and mourning.

How is the school community reacting?

The school community is devastated by the loss of Owen Lapierre. Students, teachers, and staff have been expressing their condolences and sharing memories of Owen on social media. The school has also provided resources for students who need support during this difficult time.

What is being done to honor Owen’s memory?

The Strathcona High School community is planning to honor Owen’s memory in various ways. The school has set up a memorial outside the school where students can leave flowers, notes, and other tokens of remembrance. The school is also planning to hold a memorial service for Owen, although the details have not yet been announced.

What can we learn from this tragedy?

The passing of Owen Lapierre is a tragic reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of cherishing the moments we have with our loved ones. It is also a reminder of the impact that one person can have on a community. Owen’s kindness, positivity, and love for life touched the lives of many people in the Strathcona High School community and beyond.

Final Thoughts

The passing of Owen Lapierre is a heartbreaking loss for the Strathcona High School community and for anyone who knew him. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and loved ones during this difficult time. Rest in peace, Owen.

