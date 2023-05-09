“Strathroy child abduction attempt” : Investigation underway by Strathroy Police regarding attempted child abduction

Investigation Underway by Strathroy Police into Attempted Child Abduction

Police in Strathroy, Ontario are searching for a suspect in connection with a possible attempted child abduction over the weekend. The incident occurred on Saturday when a young girl was walking on a path next to a seniors’ complex. An unknown male approached her, she tried to walk away, but he gave chase. She managed to flee unharmed and called the police, while the unknown man hopped the fence to the seniors’ centre. The suspect is described as a white male, 30 to 40-years-old, with short brown hair and missing teeth. He has a snake tattoo on his neck, a sleeve tattoo on one of his arms, and lip and nose piercings, along with a scar on his chin area.

The incident has left residents shaken and on high alert, with many keeping an eye out for any suspicious activity. Parents in the neighbourhood are taking extra precautions, making sure that there are no suspicious-looking people talking to children who are not theirs. The Strathroy-Caradoc Police Service has assigned its Criminal Investigation Unit to the case and is urging anyone with information to call them or Crime Stoppers.

