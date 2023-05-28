Strawberry cake mix cookies.: Recipe for Soft and Flavorful Strawberry Cake Mix Cookies

Adding Flavor to Your Dessert with Strawberry Cake Mix Cookies

Are you looking for a quick and easy way to add flavor to your dessert menu? Look no further than these delicious strawberry cake mix cookies. Not only are they easy to make, but they also come in a pretty pink color that makes them perfect for special occasions like Valentine’s Day, Mother’s Day, Easter, and even Christmas if you color the drizzle green.

Ingredients You Need

To make these strawberry cake mix cookies, you will need a few simple ingredients:

1 box of strawberry cake mix

1 small box of strawberry gelatin

2 eggs

1/2 cup of vegetable oil

1/2 cup of powdered sugar

1 tablespoon of milk

Instructions for Making Strawberry Cake Mix Cookies

Now that you have all the ingredients, it’s time to start baking. Follow these simple instructions to make these delicious cookies:

Preheat your oven to 350° F. In a mixing bowl, combine the strawberry cake mix, strawberry gelatin, eggs, and vegetable oil. Mix well until you have a smooth batter. Using a spoon or a cookie scoop, form small balls of dough and place them on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Bake the cookies for 10-12 minutes or until they are lightly golden brown. Remove the cookies from the oven and let them cool down on the baking sheet for a few minutes before transferring them to a wire rack to cool completely. In a small bowl, mix the powdered sugar and milk until you have a smooth glaze. Drizzle the glaze on top of the cooled cookies using a spoon or a piping bag. Let the glaze set for a few minutes before serving.

Tips for Making Perfect Strawberry Cake Mix Cookies

If you want to make the best strawberry cake mix cookies, here are a few tips to keep in mind:

Use parchment paper to line your baking sheet to prevent the cookies from sticking.

Don’t overmix the batter. Mix just until all the ingredients are incorporated.

Use a cookie scoop to form uniform balls of dough for even baking.

Let the cookies cool down on the baking sheet for a few minutes before transferring them to a wire rack to cool completely. This will prevent them from breaking.

If you want a stronger strawberry flavor, you can add a few drops of strawberry extract to the batter.

Don’t skip the glaze. It adds a sweet touch and makes the cookies look more appealing.

Conclusion

These strawberry cake mix cookies are a quick and easy way to add flavor and color to your dessert menu. With just a few simple ingredients and easy-to-follow instructions, you can make these delicious treats in no time. Whether you’re celebrating a special occasion or just want a colorful pink dessert, these cookies are sure to impress.

