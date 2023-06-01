strawberry compote recipe: Quick and Easy Strawberry Compote Recipe

Strawberry Compote: The Perfect Topping for Any Dessert

If you’re looking for a quick and easy way to take your desserts to the next level, then you need to try this homemade Strawberry Compote recipe. Made with fresh strawberries, sugar, lemon juice, and a pinch of salt, this delicious fruit sauce is the perfect way to bring out the natural sweetness of your favorite desserts.

Whether you’re serving it over ice cream, pancakes, or cheesecake, this Strawberry Compote is sure to be a hit with everyone at your table. And best of all, it’s so easy to make that you can whip it up in just a few minutes, using ingredients that you probably already have on hand.

Ingredients

To make this easy fruit sauce, you’ll need just a few simple ingredients:

Strawberries – Fresh strawberries are the star of the recipe! For the best results, use the sweetest, most flavorful berries that you can find. Frozen strawberries may also be used.

Sugar – You’ll stew the berries in a mixture of granulated sugar and water until soft.

Lemon – Fresh lemon juice brightens up the other flavors and adds a tart element that complements the sugar.

Salt – You’ll need just a pinch of salt (I recommend using Kosher salt) to bring out all the other flavors.

Instructions

Here’s how to make this scrumptious fruit sauce:

Prep berries. Start by hulling the strawberries (removing the stems), then cut them in half or into quarters, depending on their size. You can also chop the berries, if you’d prefer smaller pieces. Combine the sugar and water. Next, you’ll combine the sugar and water in a medium pot. Heat this mixture over medium heat, stirring constantly until the sugar is dissolved. Add strawberries, lemon, and salt. Once the sugar has dissolved, increase the heat to medium-high, then add the strawberries, lemon juice, and pinch of salt. Bring to boil. Bring the mixture to a boil, then reduce the heat to a simmer. Simmer berries. Cook the mixture (stirring occasionally) until the berries are tender and have released their juices. At this point, you can lightly mash the berries, or you can keep the berries whole (like I did). And that’s all there is to it … your easy Strawberry Compote is ready to enjoy!

Variations

Feel free to experiment with this basic recipe by trying one of these easy ideas:

Mixed Fruit – Feel free to replace some of the strawberries with another fruit, such as blueberries, rhubarb, blackberries, raspberries, or even mango.

Sugar – Substitute another sugar, such as brown sugar, honey, or maple syrup, for the granulated sugar.

Herbs – Add extra flavor by stirring a small handful of thinly sliced herbs (such as fresh basil or mint) into the finished sauce.

Vanilla – Mix in a teaspoon or two of vanilla extract along with the other ingredients for an extra pop of flavor.

Without Lemon – Although this sauce contains lemon juice, it’s used more to add a counterpart to the recipe’s sugar, and you really can’t taste it. If you don’t like or don’t have any lemon, feel free to leave it out.

More Lemon Flavor – To add more lemon flavor, zest your lemon before juicing it. Then add the zest along with other ingredients. You could also add other citrus, such as lime or orange.

Thicker Sauce – This sauce is fairly thin, however if you prefer a thicker sauce, there are a couple ways to thicken it. First, you can mash the strawberries after the sauce is finished cooking. Second, you can add a cornstarch slurry. Start by whisking together one tablespoon cornstarch with two tablespoons water, then stir in just enough of the slurry into the simmering sauce to thicken it as desired (keep in mind that it will also become thicker as it cools).

How to Use

While you can certainly enjoy this yummy sauce on its own (try adding a dollop of whipped cream, if you do), it’s even better when used as a Strawberry Topping! Try serving it over:

Ice Cream – It’s so delish served over vanilla ice cream!

Cake – Use it to top pound cake, angel food cake, and more.

Cheesecake – The sweet berries are the perfect counterpoint to the rich cheesecake.

Yogurt – Serve it over vanilla yogurt or use it to make a Yogurt Parfait.

Pancakes, French Toast, or Waffles – This tasty sauce is guaranteed to make any breakfast more exciting!

Oatmeal – Dollop over oatmeal, Overnight Oats, or Baked Oatmeal for a morning treat.

Chia Pudding – Add a little sweetness to homemade Chia Pudding.

Crepes – Use as a filling or topping for crepes. Try it in this Strawberry Crepes recipe!

Scones – Serve atop a homemade scone.

Cake Filling – Thicken the sauce with a slurry (check the Variations section for tips), then use it as a layer cake filling.

Toast, Biscuits, or English Muffins – Spoon over buttered toast, biscuits, or English muffins.

Shortcake – Use it to make Strawberry Shortcake!

Storage

Transfer any leftover sauce to an airtight container and refrigerate. It will stay fresh for about four to five days. You may also freeze the sauce for two to three months.

Conclusion

In conclusion, this homemade Strawberry Compote recipe is a must-try for anyone who loves fresh, sweet fruit. It’s quick and easy to make, and it’s so versatile that you can use it to top just about any dessert. Whether you’re serving it over ice cream, pancakes, or cheesecake, this delicious fruit sauce is sure to be a hit with everyone at your table. Give it a try today!

