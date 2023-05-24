“Strawberry Crunch Cake recipe”: Crunchy Strawberry Cake Recipe | Critiquing the Recipe

Moist Strawberry Crunch Cake Recipe

I love a good strawberry dessert, especially in the summer months! It feels so festive and makes every BBQ have a deliciously sweet ending. Check out this Strawberry Tart, this delicious (and easy!) Fresh Strawberry Pie and this yummy Strawberry Icebox Cake.

Ingredients

Cake

1 box Strawberry Cake Mix

1 small box Strawberry Jello

4 large Eggs

1/2 cup Vegetable Oil

3/4 cup Milk

Strawberry Crunch Topping

6 Golden Oreos (without the filling)

1/2 oz Freeze-Dried Strawberries

1/2 cup Salted Butter

Whipped Topping

8 oz Cream Cheese, room temperature

1 cup Powdered Sugar

8 oz Whipped Topping, thawed

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit and spray a 9×13 baking dish with pan spray. Set aside. Mix the cake mix, jello powder, eggs, oil, and milk in a large mixing bowl. Use a hand or stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment and beat on medium speed for 2 minutes. Add the batter to the prepared baking dish and bake for 25-30 minutes until a toothpick comes out clean from the center and the center springs back when lightly pressed on. Let the cake cool completely. To prepare the topping, beat the cream cheese and powdered sugar in a bowl until smooth. Add ⅓ of the whipped topping and stir until smooth. Fold in the remaining whipped topping and spread evenly over the top of the cooled cake. Add the golden Oreos (without the filling) and the freeze-dried strawberries to a large ziplock bag and crush with a rolling pin. You can crush them as much or as little as you’d like. I like a combination of chunky bits and crumbs. Sprinkle as much or as little as you’d like over the strawberry cake. I used about half of the mixture.

Variations and Substitutions

There are a few different ways to substitute ingredients for this strawberry crunch cake recipe in case you don’t have some of them on hand. Here are a few tips that you can try!

Use oil instead of butter: Substitute the oil for melted butter if you would like a lighter crumb, though be aware that oil tends to make cakes a bit more moist.

How to make homemade Cool Whip: If you can’t find whipped topping (Cool Whip) at your store, you can make some at home from scratch! Instead of using 8 ounces of whipped topping, mix 1 ½ cups of heavy whipping cream with 3 tablespoons of powdered sugar and mix until it forms stiff peaks.

Half the topping: If you don’t like a lot of crumb topping, feel free to half the topping to ½ ounce of freeze-dried strawberries and 6 Golden Oreos.

Cupcake Variation

This strawberry crunch cake makes delicious cupcakes and is the perfect little hand-held treat to make this an easy grab-and-go dessert option.

Add batter to liner: Fill 24 cupcake liners ⅔ of the way full with the batter. Bake and cool: Bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 18-20 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean. Let the cupcakes cool. Add cream frosting and crunch: Top with the cream and sprinkle each cupcake with the strawberry crunch mixture.

How to Store Strawberry Crunch Cake

I love a good make ahead option and this cake can be made up to 24 hours ahead of time, making it the perfect dessert! Because this cake has a cream topping, you will need to store it in an airtight container in your refrigerator. It will last up to 5 days.

More Delicious Strawberry Recipes

Strawberries are the best ingredient because they can be made into sweet or savory dishes. Here are some delicious strawberry recipes that you must try after you bake up this crunch cake!

