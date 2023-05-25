Strawberry Crunch Poke Cake: The Ultimate Recipe for Strawberry Crunch Poke Cake

Indulge in the Sweetness of Strawberry Crunch Poke Cake

If you have fond memories of relishing strawberry shortcake ice cream bars during your childhood, then you’re going to love this modern twist on the classic dessert. The strawberry crunch poke cake takes inspiration from the classic strawberry shortcake, but adds a twist with a crunchy coating. With a boxed cake mix, strawberry flavor, cream cheese frosting, and a strawberry-and-cookie topping, this dessert is perfect for summer.

What is a Poke Cake?

If you’re not familiar with poke cakes, this is the perfect opportunity to learn about the easiest and most delicious dessert you’ll ever make. A poke cake starts with a cake mix, making it incredibly simple to whip up. Once the cake is baked and cooled, you can add your desired flavors by poking holes all over the cake with a bamboo skewer or chopstick, ensuring that the flavor stays within the cake. For this recipe, we’re using strawberry Jell-O, which you mix with water and pour into the holes. Let the cake chill in the fridge for a couple of hours or overnight. This helps to create a beautiful swirl effect when the cake is sliced.

The Perfect Summer Dessert

Now that you know the basics of a poke cake, let’s get back to the strawberry crunch poke cake. This dessert is perfect for summer when fresh strawberries are in abundance. Start with a boxed cake mix, adding strawberry flavoring to infuse the cake with fruity goodness. Once the cake is baked and cooled, poke holes all over and pour in the strawberry Jell-O. Let the cake chill in the fridge for a few hours or overnight. Once the cake has soaked up the Jell-O and is ready to be served, top it off with fluffy cream cheese frosting or whipped cream.

The Crunchy Topping

The best part of the strawberry shortcake ice cream bars is the crunchy coating, and this cake has a similar topping. Start by crushing vanilla sandwich cookies (such as Golden Oreos) in a food processor or a zip-top bag with a rolling pin. Toss the cookie crumbs with some strawberry Jell-O powder for a pink color and a nostalgic berry flavor. Sprinkle the mixture over the frosting and your strawberry crunch poke cake is ready to be enjoyed.

More Strawberry Crunch Inspired Desserts

If you can’t get enough of the strawberry crunch flavor, there are plenty of other desserts to try. The strawberry crunch cake is a classic dessert that is perfect for any occasion. If you’re looking for a cold treat, the strawberry shortcake ice cream cake is a crowd-pleaser, while the no-churn strawberry shortcake vegan ice cream is perfect for those who are dairy-free.

Final Thoughts

The strawberry crunch poke cake is a delicious and easy dessert that is perfect for summer. It’s a nostalgic treat that combines the classic flavors of strawberry shortcake with a crunchy topping. With a boxed cake mix, strawberry Jell-O, cream cheese frosting, and a cookie topping, this dessert is sure to be a hit with everyone. So go ahead and indulge in the sweetness of this delicious dessert!

News Source : Delish

Source Link :Best Strawberry Crunch Poke Cake Recipe/