“Strawberry ice cream recipe”: Homemade Strawberry Ice Cream Recipe with Mixer Jar, No Beater Required by Bakers

Baker’s Strawberry Ice Cream Recipe

Introduction

If you’re looking for a delicious and easy-to-make dessert, look no further than Baker’s Strawberry Ice Cream recipe. This homemade ice cream is bursting with fresh strawberry flavor and can be made with just a mixer jar – no ice cream maker required!

Ingredients

To make this strawberry ice cream recipe, you’ll need the following ingredients:

2 cups fresh strawberries, hulled and chopped

1 cup heavy cream

1 cup milk

3/4 cup granulated sugar

1 tsp vanilla extract

A pinch of salt

Instructions

Follow these simple steps to make Baker’s Strawberry Ice Cream:

Add the chopped strawberries to a blender or mixer jar and puree until smooth. In a large bowl, whisk together the heavy cream, milk, sugar, vanilla extract, and salt until the sugar has dissolved. Add the strawberry puree to the bowl and stir until well combined. Pour the mixture into a freezer-safe container and freeze for 4-6 hours, or until the ice cream is firm. Remove the container from the freezer and let the ice cream sit at room temperature for a few minutes to soften before scooping and serving.

Tips and Tricks

Here are a few tips and tricks to help you make the perfect batch of Baker’s Strawberry Ice Cream:

For the best flavor and texture, use fresh, ripe strawberries.

If you don’t have a blender or mixer jar, you can mash the strawberries with a fork or potato masher instead.

If you prefer a smoother ice cream, strain the strawberry puree through a fine-mesh sieve before adding it to the cream mixture.

For a richer ice cream, you can use half-and-half or a combination of heavy cream and half-and-half instead of just heavy cream.

If you have an ice cream maker, you can use this recipe as a base and churn it according to the manufacturer’s instructions for a creamier result.

Conclusion

Baker’s Strawberry Ice Cream is a refreshing and delicious dessert that’s perfect for summer. With just a few simple ingredients and a mixer jar, you can make your own homemade ice cream that’s bursting with fresh strawberry flavor. Give this recipe a try and impress your family and friends with your homemade ice cream skills!

