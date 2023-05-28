“Strawberry ice cream recipe”: Homemade Strawberry Ice Cream Recipe with Mixer Jar, No Beater Required by Bakers

Baker’s Strawberry Ice Cream Recipe
Introduction
If you’re looking for a delicious and easy-to-make dessert, look no further than Baker’s Strawberry Ice Cream recipe. This homemade ice cream is bursting with fresh strawberry flavor and can be made with just a mixer jar – no ice cream maker required!
Ingredients
To make this strawberry ice cream recipe, you’ll need the following ingredients:
- 2 cups fresh strawberries, hulled and chopped
- 1 cup heavy cream
- 1 cup milk
- 3/4 cup granulated sugar
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- A pinch of salt
Instructions
Follow these simple steps to make Baker’s Strawberry Ice Cream:
- Add the chopped strawberries to a blender or mixer jar and puree until smooth.
- In a large bowl, whisk together the heavy cream, milk, sugar, vanilla extract, and salt until the sugar has dissolved.
- Add the strawberry puree to the bowl and stir until well combined.
- Pour the mixture into a freezer-safe container and freeze for 4-6 hours, or until the ice cream is firm.
- Remove the container from the freezer and let the ice cream sit at room temperature for a few minutes to soften before scooping and serving.
Tips and Tricks
Here are a few tips and tricks to help you make the perfect batch of Baker’s Strawberry Ice Cream:
- For the best flavor and texture, use fresh, ripe strawberries.
- If you don’t have a blender or mixer jar, you can mash the strawberries with a fork or potato masher instead.
- If you prefer a smoother ice cream, strain the strawberry puree through a fine-mesh sieve before adding it to the cream mixture.
- For a richer ice cream, you can use half-and-half or a combination of heavy cream and half-and-half instead of just heavy cream.
- If you have an ice cream maker, you can use this recipe as a base and churn it according to the manufacturer’s instructions for a creamier result.
Conclusion
Baker’s Strawberry Ice Cream is a refreshing and delicious dessert that’s perfect for summer. With just a few simple ingredients and a mixer jar, you can make your own homemade ice cream that’s bursting with fresh strawberry flavor. Give this recipe a try and impress your family and friends with your homemade ice cream skills!
